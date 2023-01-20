Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.33.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown to $62.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company.

Brown & Brown Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $60.25 on Friday. Brown & Brown has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.58. The company has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.10). Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $927.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brown & Brown will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth $674,000. Bar Harbor Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 159,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,065,000 after purchasing an additional 7,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spring Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Spring Capital Management LLC now owns 102,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

