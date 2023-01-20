Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Receives $160.27 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $160.27.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASND. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $168.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ascendis Pharma A/S

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $575,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,824,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at $357,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Performance

Shares of ASND opened at $121.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a current ratio of 7.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.73. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $61.58 and a 1 year high of $134.52.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.52) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $15.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 71.44% and a negative net margin of 1,473.30%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.17 EPS for the current year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.