LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.92.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on LivePerson to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on LivePerson from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. B. Riley dropped their target price on LivePerson from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on LivePerson from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on LivePerson in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LivePerson

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LivePerson by 46.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of LivePerson by 407.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of LivePerson by 67.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LivePerson by 36.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in shares of LivePerson by 12,723.5% during the second quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 4,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LivePerson Stock Performance

LPSN opened at $10.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $825.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.40. LivePerson has a 52-week low of $7.96 and a 52-week high of $32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.11 and its 200-day moving average is $11.61.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.01. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 105.40% and a negative net margin of 45.31%. The business had revenue of $129.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.08 million. Sell-side analysts expect that LivePerson will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Further Reading

