Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.67.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MEG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised Montrose Environmental Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Montrose Environmental Group

In other news, Director Richard E. Perlman sold 12,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $639,395.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 948,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,816,772.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Montrose Environmental Group Price Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEG. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 33.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 38.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEG opened at $50.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.48 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Montrose Environmental Group has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $57.49.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $130.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.46 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative return on equity of 6.42% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. On average, research analysts forecast that Montrose Environmental Group will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Montrose Environmental Group

(Get Rating)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.