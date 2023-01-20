Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.71.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ACET shares. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Adicet Bio to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Adicet Bio from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Insider Activity at Adicet Bio
In related news, CEO Chen Schor sold 9,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $209,353.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,923,593.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Chen Schor sold 9,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $209,353.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,923,593.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Blake Aftab sold 6,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $146,307.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,209 shares in the company, valued at $592,389. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,422 shares of company stock worth $364,661 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Adicet Bio Stock Performance
Shares of ACET opened at $8.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $355.66 million, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 2.29. Adicet Bio has a fifty-two week low of $7.42 and a fifty-two week high of $21.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.96.
Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.03. Equities research analysts predict that Adicet Bio will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.
About Adicet Bio
Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
