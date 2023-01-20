Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $282.43.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MTN shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $383.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $286.00 to $283.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th.
Vail Resorts Stock Performance
MTN opened at $245.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.16. Vail Resorts has a 1-year low of $201.91 and a 1-year high of $294.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.10.
Insider Activity at Vail Resorts
In related news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 6,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $1,784,217.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,703,332.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTN. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Vail Resorts by 21.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vail Resorts by 7.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Vail Resorts by 4.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the first quarter worth about $672,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the first quarter worth about $691,000. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.
Vail Resorts Company Profile
Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.
