Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Price Target to GBX 750

Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 740 ($9.03) to GBX 750 ($9.15) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BTVCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Britvic from GBX 1,000 ($12.20) to GBX 1,050 ($12.81) in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on Britvic from GBX 1,020 ($12.45) to GBX 1,050 ($12.81) in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Britvic from GBX 940 ($11.47) to GBX 920 ($11.23) in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Britvic Stock Performance

Britvic stock opened at $19.02 on Wednesday. Britvic has a 1-year low of $15.37 and a 1-year high of $26.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.62.

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company offers its products under the 7UP, Aqua Libra, Ballygowan, Britvic, drench, Robinsons, Gatorade, J2O, Lipton, The London Essence, Mathieu Teisseire, Mountain Dew, Pepsi MAX, Plenish, Purdey's, Rockstar, R.

