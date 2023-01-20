TD Securities Cuts First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$31.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FM. Raymond James downgraded First Quantum Minerals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. National Bank Financial downgraded First Quantum Minerals from an outperform spec overweight rating to a sector perform spec overwgt rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded First Quantum Minerals from an overweight rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$31.05.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Down 0.3 %

First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$29.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.97, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$18.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$30.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$25.91.

Insider Transactions at First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals ( TSE:FM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.23 billion. Analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 30,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.90, for a total value of C$956,818.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,519,074.90.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Featured Stories

