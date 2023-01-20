Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MTD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,410.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,396.00.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,518.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a PE ratio of 41.56, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.19. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12 month low of $1,065.55 and a 12 month high of $1,571.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,461.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,312.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.35. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 1,929.28% and a net margin of 21.48%. The business had revenue of $985.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International will post 39.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 6,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,491.20, for a total transaction of $9,615,257.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71 shares in the company, valued at $105,875.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.34, for a total value of $333,976.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 267 shares in the company, valued at $396,318.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 6,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,491.20, for a total value of $9,615,257.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,073 shares of company stock worth $52,372,537. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mettler-Toledo International

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 53.3% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 250.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

