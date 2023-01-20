The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.09.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $74.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.34. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $60.17 and a fifty-two week high of $79.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 12,467 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total value of $931,284.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,167 shares in the company, valued at $983,574.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 147,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $10,745,263.46. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 251,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,234,767.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 12,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total value of $931,284.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,574.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,198 shares of company stock worth $16,404,676 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The Hartford Financial Services Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 5,278 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 235.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

