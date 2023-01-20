Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Barnes Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.75.

Barnes Group stock opened at $42.09 on Wednesday. Barnes Group has a 1-year low of $27.93 and a 1-year high of $48.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.52.

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Barnes Group had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $314.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Barnes Group’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Barnes Group will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Barnes Group news, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $120,428.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,718,449.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas J. Hook purchased 27,500 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.27 per share, for a total transaction of $997,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,033.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $120,428.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,718,449.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 75,177 shares of company stock worth $2,806,235. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 9.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 19,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

