CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

CNA Financial Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE CNA opened at $41.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.06. CNA Financial has a 52-week low of $35.90 and a 52-week high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.63 billion. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 7.71%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CNA Financial will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Douglas Worman sold 21,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total value of $883,174.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,286 shares in the company, valued at $4,124,080.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 1.6% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 118,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its position in CNA Financial by 11.2% in the third quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 62,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 6,276 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in CNA Financial by 20.0% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 12,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in CNA Financial by 34.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 61,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 15,613 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in CNA Financial by 37.9% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 14,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

