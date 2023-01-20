Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on NVRO. Citigroup lowered shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nevro in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Nevro from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Nevro from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Nevro from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.67.

Get Nevro alerts:

Nevro Stock Down 0.2 %

NVRO stock opened at $37.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 7.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Nevro has a fifty-two week low of $34.70 and a fifty-two week high of $90.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -114.27 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Trading of Nevro

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $100.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.08 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 2.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nevro will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nevro by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,871,522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $227,012,000 after purchasing an additional 29,906 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nevro by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,621,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $168,743,000 after purchasing an additional 60,289 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Nevro by 19.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,797,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $129,989,000 after purchasing an additional 287,936 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nevro by 294.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,081,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,415,000 after purchasing an additional 807,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nevro by 0.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,040,973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $75,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nevro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.