StockNews.com Upgrades Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) to “Buy”

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

CMC has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.78.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

Shares of CMC stock opened at $51.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.99. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $31.47 and a one year high of $56.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Activity at Commercial Metals

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total value of $272,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 503,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,902,541.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Commercial Metals news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total transaction of $315,744.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 124,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,486.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total transaction of $272,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 503,285 shares in the company, valued at $24,902,541.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 162,400 shares of company stock valued at $7,804,384 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMC. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 22,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 60,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 27,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 5,207 shares during the period. 84.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.