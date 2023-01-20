StockNews.com Downgrades First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) to Sell

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Shares of FHN opened at $24.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.59. First Horizon has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $24.92.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. First Horizon had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Horizon will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Tammy Locascio sold 36,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total transaction of $881,789.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 169,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,120,518.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider David T. Popwell sold 139,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $3,456,015.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 527,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,045,502.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Tammy Locascio sold 36,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total transaction of $881,789.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 169,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,120,518.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 18.2% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the second quarter worth $677,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the second quarter worth $71,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 9.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 138,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 45.1% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 93,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

