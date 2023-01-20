Brokers Offer Predictions for Bank of America Co.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of America in a report released on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.68. The consensus estimate for Bank of America’s current full-year earnings is $3.58 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.58.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $33.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.56 and a 200-day moving average of $33.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of America

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,698,000 after purchasing an additional 16,319 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $534,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

