Avnet (NYSE:AVT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Avnet (NYSE:AVT – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Avnet Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE AVT opened at $43.40 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.30. Avnet has a fifty-two week low of $35.45 and a fifty-two week high of $50.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion and a PE ratio of 6.08.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

