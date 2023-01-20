Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CAG. BNP Paribas started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Conagra Brands from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Conagra Brands from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.45.
Conagra Brands Price Performance
Conagra Brands stock opened at $38.27 on Wednesday. Conagra Brands has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $41.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.10 and its 200-day moving average is $35.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.57.
Insider Transactions at Conagra Brands
In other news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $2,045,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,717 shares in the company, valued at $929,125.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 410.5% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. MKT Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $3,116,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Conagra Brands Company Profile
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.
