Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CAG. BNP Paribas started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Conagra Brands from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Conagra Brands from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.45.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $38.27 on Wednesday. Conagra Brands has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $41.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.10 and its 200-day moving average is $35.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.57.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $2,045,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,717 shares in the company, valued at $929,125.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 410.5% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. MKT Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $3,116,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

