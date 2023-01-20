FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Issued By Oppenheimer

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Bank of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 16th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $3.69 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.85. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bank of America’s current full-year earnings is $3.58 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.99 EPS.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Bank of America Trading Down 1.5 %

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BAC. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.44 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.58.

Shares of BAC opened at $33.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.97. Bank of America has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of America

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Congress Park Capital LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 32.0% during the third quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 43,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 10,525 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 24,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 211.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 103,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,225,000 after buying an additional 70,379 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.