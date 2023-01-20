Wayfair (NYSE:W) Upgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Wayfair from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen lowered Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on Wayfair from $50.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Wayfair from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wayfair has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.74.

NYSE W opened at $38.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.85. Wayfair has a twelve month low of $28.11 and a twelve month high of $163.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.79 and a 200 day moving average of $43.36.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($3.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.32) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Equities analysts predict that Wayfair will post -12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wayfair news, insider Steve Oblak sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $37,917.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 183,941 shares in the company, valued at $8,166,980.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Wayfair news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 3,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $131,681.13. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 34,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,610.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $37,917.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 183,941 shares in the company, valued at $8,166,980.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,379 shares of company stock worth $1,540,618 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,540,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,512,000 after acquiring an additional 132,647 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 8.0% in the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,914,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,059,000 after acquiring an additional 362,256 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Wayfair by 2.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,681,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,862,000 after buying an additional 100,946 shares during the last quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. increased its holdings in Wayfair by 9.1% in the first quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,440,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,085,000 after buying an additional 285,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Wayfair by 12.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,522,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,107,000 after buying an additional 273,400 shares during the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

