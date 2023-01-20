Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Donegal Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DGICA opened at $15.15 on Wednesday. Donegal Group has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $17.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.89 million, a PE ratio of 1,516.52 and a beta of 0.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Donegal Group

Donegal Group ( NASDAQ:DGICA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. Donegal Group had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $215.20 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 49,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $762,786.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,427,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,751,720.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Jeffrey Dean Miller sold 45,000 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $693,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,619.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 49,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.38 per share, with a total value of $762,786.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,427,290 shares in the company, valued at $175,751,720.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 125,302 shares of company stock worth $1,906,641 and sold 107,294 shares worth $1,630,171. Corporate insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Donegal Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DGICA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Donegal Group by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 205,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 13,198 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Donegal Group by 149.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 11,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,797 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Donegal Group by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Donegal Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 267,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Donegal Group by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

Further Reading

