Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DGII. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Digi International to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Digi International from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Digi International to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Digi International from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Digi International from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digi International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Digi International Trading Down 7.3 %

NASDAQ DGII opened at $33.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.13, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.29. Digi International has a one year low of $18.54 and a one year high of $43.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.66 and its 200-day moving average is $34.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Digi International ( NASDAQ:DGII Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $105.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.60 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 4.99%. Equities research analysts predict that Digi International will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Digi International by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 375,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Digi International during the third quarter worth about $309,000. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digi International during the third quarter worth about $3,321,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digi International during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Digi International by 156.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 27,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 17,017 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

About Digi International

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

