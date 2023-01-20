Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EQIX. Cowen upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $886.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $800.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $757.33.
Equinix Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $702.76 on Wednesday. Equinix has a one year low of $494.89 and a one year high of $776.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $675.82 and a 200-day moving average of $641.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $65.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.60.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Equinix by 11.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,008,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,947,400,000 after buying an additional 630,477 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Equinix during the third quarter worth $193,420,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Equinix by 16.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,815,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,192,709,000 after buying an additional 250,501 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Equinix by 38.6% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 641,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,650,000 after buying an additional 178,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the third quarter worth $99,390,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.
