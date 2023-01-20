Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EQIX. Cowen upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $886.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $800.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $757.33.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $702.76 on Wednesday. Equinix has a one year low of $494.89 and a one year high of $776.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $675.82 and a 200-day moving average of $641.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $65.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinix

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total value of $35,738.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,503,811.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 2,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $707.41, for a total value of $1,664,535.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,453,093.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total transaction of $35,738.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,503,811.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,812 shares of company stock valued at $11,839,270. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Equinix by 11.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,008,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,947,400,000 after buying an additional 630,477 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Equinix during the third quarter worth $193,420,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Equinix by 16.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,815,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,192,709,000 after buying an additional 250,501 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Equinix by 38.6% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 641,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,650,000 after buying an additional 178,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the third quarter worth $99,390,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equinix

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.