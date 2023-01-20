StockNews.com Downgrades HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) to Hold

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

HomeTrust Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ HTBI opened at $24.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.57 million, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.06. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 1-year low of $21.55 and a 1-year high of $32.33.

Get HomeTrust Bancshares alerts:

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $41.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.04 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 21.59%. On average, analysts anticipate that HomeTrust Bancshares will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HomeTrust Bancshares

In other news, CFO Tony J. Vuncannon sold 6,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $170,826.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,516.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Sidney A. Biesecker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $148,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,682.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Tony J. Vuncannon sold 6,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $170,826.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,147,516.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,254 shares of company stock valued at $498,787 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 19,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 130,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 18,572 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 78,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 74,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 26,596 shares in the last quarter. 58.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.