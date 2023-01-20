Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IBTX. Hovde Group cut shares of Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $82.50 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Independent Bank Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

Shares of Independent Bank Group stock opened at $59.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Independent Bank Group has a 1 year low of $56.22 and a 1 year high of $79.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.60.

Independent Bank Group ( NASDAQ:IBTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $160.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.09 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 31.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 8,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

