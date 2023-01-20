CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

MTBC has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of CareCloud to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of CareCloud from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.67.

CareCloud Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.66. CareCloud has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $6.75. The company has a market capitalization of $47.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 0.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CareCloud

CareCloud ( NASDAQ:MTBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. CareCloud had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $33.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.76 million. As a group, analysts predict that CareCloud will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of CareCloud by 73.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareCloud in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareCloud in the first quarter worth about $56,000. McDonald Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CareCloud by 13.9% in the second quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 30,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CareCloud in the third quarter worth about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.68% of the company’s stock.

About CareCloud

(Get Rating)

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

Further Reading

