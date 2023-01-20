Japan Airport Terminal (OTCMKTS:JTTRY) Rating Lowered to Underperform at CLSA

Japan Airport Terminal (OTCMKTS:JTTRY – Get Rating) was downgraded by CLSA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Japan Airport Terminal Stock Performance
Shares of Japan Airport Terminal stock opened at $25.73 on Wednesday. Japan Airport Terminal has a twelve month low of $17.83 and a twelve month high of $26.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.03.
About Japan Airport Terminal
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Japan Airport Terminal (JTTRY)
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
- Is Airbnb Setting Up To Rally 38%, As Analysts Are Forecasting?
- Does a Price Cut for Tesla Vehicles Mean the Same for TSLA Stock?
- Microsoft Layoffs Signal Layoffs for Other Tech Companies?
Receive News & Ratings for Japan Airport Terminal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Airport Terminal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.