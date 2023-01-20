Japan Airport Terminal (OTCMKTS:JTTRY) Rating Lowered to Underperform at CLSA

Japan Airport Terminal (OTCMKTS:JTTRY – Get Rating) was downgraded by CLSA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Japan Airport Terminal Stock Performance

Shares of Japan Airport Terminal stock opened at $25.73 on Wednesday. Japan Airport Terminal has a twelve month low of $17.83 and a twelve month high of $26.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.03.

About Japan Airport Terminal

Japan Airport Terminal Co, Ltd. primarily engages in the management of passenger terminal buildings in Japan. It operates through three segments: Facilities Management, Merchandise Sales, and Food and Beverage. The company constructs, manages, and operates domestic passenger terminal buildings; rents offices, stores, and other facilities to airline companies and airport concessionaires; and operates and manages parking lots.

