International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $148.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $152.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.50.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $140.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $127.14 billion, a PE ratio of 102.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.76 and its 200-day moving average is $135.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. International Business Machines has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,079,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,395,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,934 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 31.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,107,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $721,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,837 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 35.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,574,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,006 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 264.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,629,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in International Business Machines by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,460,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,790 shares in the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

