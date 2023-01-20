GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Raised to “Outperform” at Evercore ISI

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $103.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $86.00. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.14% from the stock’s previous close.

GDDY has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.67.

NYSE GDDY opened at $77.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.16. GoDaddy has a 1-year low of $64.65 and a 1-year high of $88.32.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 124.97% and a net margin of 8.49%. On average, analysts anticipate that GoDaddy will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GoDaddy news, insider Michele Lau sold 456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total value of $35,025.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,553 shares in the company, valued at $4,804,695.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other GoDaddy news, insider Michele Lau sold 456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total value of $35,025.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,553 shares in the company, valued at $4,804,695.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Leah Sweet sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $72,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,993.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,027 shares of company stock worth $753,089. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $908,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 235,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,619,000 after acquiring an additional 47,548 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

