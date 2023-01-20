Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,688.00

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,688 ($20.60) and last traded at GBX 1,681 ($20.51), with a volume of 1439698 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,669 ($20.37).

Smiths Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £6.03 billion and a PE ratio of 56,916.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,611 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,550.17.

Get Smiths Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Smiths Group

In other Smiths Group news, insider Richard Howes acquired 3,102 shares of Smiths Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,599 ($19.51) per share, for a total transaction of £49,600.98 ($60,525.91). In other news, insider Karin Hoeing purchased 207 shares of Smiths Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,578 ($19.26) per share, for a total transaction of £3,266.46 ($3,985.92). Also, insider Richard Howes purchased 3,102 shares of Smiths Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,599 ($19.51) per share, with a total value of £49,600.98 ($60,525.91).

Smiths Group Company Profile

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.