Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) Sets New 52-Week High at $3.34

Foran Mining Co. (CVE:FOM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$3.34 and last traded at C$3.25, with a volume of 284055 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.17.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FOM. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Foran Mining from C$3.75 to C$3.30 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Foran Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Cormark upped their price objective on Foran Mining from C$2.75 to C$3.15 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Foran Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Monday.

The company has a market cap of C$762.91 million and a P/E ratio of -111.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.99 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers a total area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

