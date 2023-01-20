Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a growth of 182.2% from the December 15th total of 10,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 32,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATTO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atento by 6.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atento by 12.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atento by 7.8% in the second quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 303,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 22,064 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

ATTO stock opened at $5.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $89.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.59. Atento has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.36.

Atento ( NYSE:ATTO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The business services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $346.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atento will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atento in a research note on Sunday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Atento SA is engaged in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil.

