Short Interest in AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC) Rises By 184.6%

AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a growth of 184.6% from the December 15th total of 5,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 234,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AltC Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in shares of AltC Acquisition by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 228,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management grew its position in shares of AltC Acquisition by 24.9% during the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AltC Acquisition by 6.0% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of AltC Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AltC Acquisition by 11.2% during the third quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 85,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

AltC Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of ALCC stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. AltC Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.80.

AltC Acquisition Company Profile

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

