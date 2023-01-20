4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) Short Interest Update

4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 123,400 shares, a growth of 185.6% from the December 15th total of 43,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,367,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FFNTF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on 4Front Ventures from C$1.20 to C$1.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on 4Front Ventures in a report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get 4Front Ventures alerts:

4Front Ventures Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:FFNTF opened at $0.23 on Friday. 4Front Ventures has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.43.

4Front Ventures Company Profile

4Front Ventures Corp. owns and manages licensed cannabis facilities in state-licensed markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, THC Cannabis and Cannabidiol (CBD) Wellness. It produces, cultivates, sells, and distributes cannabis and CBD. As of December 31, 2021, it operated six dispensaries in Massachusetts, Illinois, and Michigan primarily under the MISSION brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 4Front Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4Front Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.