Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, an increase of 177.4% from the December 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Fujitsu Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Fujitsu stock opened at $28.69 on Friday. Fujitsu has a 12-month low of $20.78 and a 12-month high of $33.23. The stock has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.88 and its 200-day moving average is $25.00.

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fujitsu had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Fujitsu will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The company offers multi cloud and hybrid IT services; assessment and consultative services; SAP landscape transformation services; new workplace; datacentre products comprising integrated systems, storage solutions, servers, network switches, and infrastructure management; workplace products including personal computers, workstations, thin clients, displays, and peripheral devices; consumption based IT services; installation and implementation services; and hardware, software, and infrastructure support services, as well as electronic devices, air conditioning products, and network solutions.

