KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, an increase of 182.4% from the December 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

KBC Group Trading Down 2.6 %

KBCSY stock opened at $36.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12. KBC Group has a 12 month low of $22.72 and a 12 month high of $46.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.09.

KBC Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.3034 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 12.14%. KBC Group’s payout ratio is 18.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KBC Group Company Profile

Several research firms recently weighed in on KBCSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of KBC Group from €67.00 ($72.83) to €68.00 ($73.91) in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of KBC Group from €69.00 ($75.00) to €70.00 ($76.09) in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of KBC Group from €64.00 ($69.57) to €58.00 ($63.04) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of KBC Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of KBC Group from €59.90 ($65.11) to €61.00 ($66.30) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.83.

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

