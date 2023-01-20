Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Short Interest Update

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,900 shares, an increase of 194.5% from the December 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Clough Global Equity Fund Price Performance
Shares of GLQ opened at $6.21 on Friday. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $6.16 and a 52-week high of $12.99.
Clough Global Equity Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.0599 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.13%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clough Global Equity Fund
About Clough Global Equity Fund
Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clough Global Equity Fund (GLQ)
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
- Is Airbnb Setting Up To Rally 38%, As Analysts Are Forecasting?
- Does a Price Cut for Tesla Vehicles Mean the Same for TSLA Stock?
- Microsoft Layoffs Signal Layoffs for Other Tech Companies?
Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.