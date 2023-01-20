Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Short Interest Update

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,900 shares, an increase of 194.5% from the December 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Clough Global Equity Fund Price Performance

Shares of GLQ opened at $6.21 on Friday. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $6.16 and a 52-week high of $12.99.

Clough Global Equity Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.0599 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clough Global Equity Fund

About Clough Global Equity Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 151.4% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 46,325 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 27,900 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Clough Global Equity Fund by 4.2% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Clough Global Equity Fund by 18.9% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 341,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 54,241 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Clough Global Equity Fund in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Clough Global Equity Fund by 17.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

