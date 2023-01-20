Short Interest in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Rises By 191.3%

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a growth of 191.3% from the December 15th total of 631,700 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 294,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

Shares of AMG stock opened at $162.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.16 and its 200-day moving average is $136.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.31. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52-week low of $108.12 and a 52-week high of $172.01.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $578.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.29 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 21.15%. Sell-side analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group will post 19.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.31%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,791,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $424,037,000 after buying an additional 43,391 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,411,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $381,565,000 after buying an additional 32,947 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,077,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $232,355,000 after buying an additional 49,201 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,352,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $190,583,000 after buying an additional 54,161 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 937,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $132,102,000 after buying an additional 39,576 shares during the period. 95.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMG has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $149.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $140.00 to $163.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $191.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.79.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

Featured Stories

