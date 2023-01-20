Analysts Set Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) PT at $48.89

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.89.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VRNT. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Verint Systems to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Verint Systems from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Verint Systems to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

VRNT opened at $36.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.29, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.98. Verint Systems has a 1-year low of $31.63 and a 1-year high of $56.39.

In related news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $55,739.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,726,389.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 5,879 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $220,815.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,054,273 shares in the company, valued at $39,598,493.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $55,739.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,332 shares in the company, valued at $8,726,389.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,685 shares of company stock valued at $644,154 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Verint Systems by 53.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 12,108 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 14.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,415,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,156,000 after acquiring an additional 24,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $2,533,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

