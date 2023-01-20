Brokerages Set Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Target Price at $73.67

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.67.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BCC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Boise Cascade from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCC. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Boise Cascade by 119.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Boise Cascade in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the second quarter worth about $46,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boise Cascade Stock Performance

NYSE:BCC opened at $67.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.62. Boise Cascade has a 1-year low of $55.14 and a 1-year high of $85.17.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $1.07. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 53.89% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. Boise Cascade’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 21.58 EPS for the current year.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Boise Cascade’s previous None dividend of $0.12. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is presently 2.62%.

About Boise Cascade

(Get Rating)

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.