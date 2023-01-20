Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.53.

SMMNY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers from €54.00 ($58.70) to €58.00 ($63.04) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on Siemens Healthineers from €64.00 ($69.57) to €62.00 ($67.39) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Siemens Healthineers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers from €63.10 ($68.59) to €62.10 ($67.50) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Siemens Healthineers Stock Down 0.8 %

SMMNY opened at $26.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.47. Siemens Healthineers has a 52-week low of $19.44 and a 52-week high of $35.05.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

