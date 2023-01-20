Analysts Set Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Price Target at $7.87

Shares of Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.87.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENLAY shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Enel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Enel from €7.30 ($7.93) to €7.60 ($8.26) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Enel from €9.75 ($10.60) to €8.50 ($9.24) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Enel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

Enel Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENLAY opened at $6.07 on Friday. Enel has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $7.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.96.

Enel Cuts Dividend

About Enel

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a $0.1137 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.52%.

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

