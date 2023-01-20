UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.24.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 18.50 to CHF 20 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 20.70 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in UBS Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,228 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in UBS Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in UBS Group during the third quarter worth about $784,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in UBS Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 67,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group Price Performance

UBS Group stock opened at $21.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $73.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. UBS Group has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $21.71.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that UBS Group will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

