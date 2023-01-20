Brokerages Set ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Target Price at $360.00

Shares of ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $390.00.

Several research analysts have commented on ITMPF shares. Societe Generale assumed coverage on ITM Power in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC lowered shares of ITM Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of ITM Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded ITM Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut ITM Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

ITM Power stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. ITM Power has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $5.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day moving average of $1.59.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas1SP, HGas3SP, 3MEP CUBE, and 2GEP Skid. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment, automotive fuel, hydrogen, electrolyser solutions, and hydrogen storage solutions.

