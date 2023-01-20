AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Stock analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ATGFF. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of AltaGas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

AltaGas stock opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.50. AltaGas has a twelve month low of $16.20 and a twelve month high of $24.83.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

