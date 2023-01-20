Amada (OTCMKTS:AMDLY) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Credit Suisse Group

Amada (OTCMKTS:AMDLY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Amada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Amada Price Performance

Shares of AMDLY stock opened at $30.63 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.30. Amada has a 12 month low of $27.84 and a 12 month high of $30.63.

About Amada

Amada ( OTCMKTS:AMDLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $690.78 million for the quarter. Amada had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 6.21%.

AMADA Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture, sale, leasing, repair, maintenance, checking, and inspection of metal working machinery and tools. It operates through the following business divisions: Sheet Metal Fabrication Machine, Metal Cutting Machine, Machine Tools, Stamping Press, Precision Welding Machine and Others.

