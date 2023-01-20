Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Given New C$14.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$16.50 to C$14.50 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
AAVVF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James lowered Advantage Energy from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Advantage Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.
Advantage Energy Stock Performance
Shares of AAVVF stock opened at $6.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.80. Advantage Energy has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $9.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Advantage Energy Company Profile
Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
