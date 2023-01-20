Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) PT Lowered to C$24.00 at Scotiabank

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$18.00 price target on Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a buy rating on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Raymond James cut Peyto Exploration & Development from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$18.07.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

Peyto Exploration & Development Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of PEY stock opened at C$13.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.86. The company has a market cap of C$2.35 billion and a PE ratio of 6.83. Peyto Exploration & Development has a fifty-two week low of C$8.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.28, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Peyto Exploration & Development Cuts Dividend

Peyto Exploration & Development ( TSE:PEY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$374.53 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 2.9600002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Peyto Exploration & Development’s payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Riley Millar Frame bought 6,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$11.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$70,959.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 56,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$662,745.23. In related news, Senior Officer Riley Millar Frame purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$11.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$70,959.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 56,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$662,745.23. Also, Director Brian Davis purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$14.98 per share, with a total value of C$749,047.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 217,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,254,461.58. In the last three months, insiders bought 331,600 shares of company stock worth $4,837,527 and sold 131,661 shares worth $1,833,146.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

(Get Rating)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.