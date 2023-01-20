CIBC Trims Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Target Price to C$12.00

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$13.50 to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AAVVF. Raymond James lowered shares of Advantage Energy from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$16.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Tuesday.

Advantage Energy Price Performance

OTCMKTS AAVVF opened at $6.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.80. Advantage Energy has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $9.55.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy ( OTCMKTS:AAVVF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $106.32 million during the quarter. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 83.29% and a return on equity of 24.32%.

Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

