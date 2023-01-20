CIBC Trims Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Target Price to C$76.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on IMO. Raymond James dropped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Tuesday. CSFB upped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Imperial Oil from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$80.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$77.46.

Imperial Oil Stock Performance

Imperial Oil stock opened at C$68.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.23. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$48.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$79.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$69.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$64.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$39.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

Imperial Oil ( TSE:IMO Get Rating ) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.69 by C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$19.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 9.9899998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.23%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

